MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.77

Shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.77 and last traded at $95.77, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.78.
MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $588.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.96.
About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.