MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.77

Shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.77 and last traded at $95.77, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.78.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $588.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.96.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

