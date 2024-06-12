M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.43 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

MTB stock opened at $140.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

