Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.80

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.80 and last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 74676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.05%. Research analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Announces Dividend

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

