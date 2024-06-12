MUSE ENT NFT 1-Day Volume Tops $96.68 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 65.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $96.68 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 65.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00199929 USD and is down -65.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $96.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

