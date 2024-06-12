musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Trading 2.1% Higher

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.38 ($0.08). 574,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 666,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

musicMagpie Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.86 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.09.

About musicMagpie

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

