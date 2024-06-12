Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY) Plans Dividend of $1.48

Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 1.4807 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Mytilineos Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of MYTHY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.48. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.99. Mytilineos has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $42.70.
