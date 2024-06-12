Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY) Plans Dividend of $1.48

Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 1.4807 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Mytilineos Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MYTHY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.48. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.99. Mytilineos has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $42.70.

Mytilineos Company Profile

Mytilineos SA operates in metallurgy, sustainable engineering solution, renewables and storage development, and power and gas sectors in Greece, the European Union, Hellas, and internationally. The company engages in the development and contract of solar and energy storage projects. It is involved in contract of specialized large-scale integrated turn-key projects; and provision of photovoltaic construction; and environmental solutions for water and waste management, pollution prevention, energy, and air emissions.

