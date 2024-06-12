NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

NanoViricides stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.59.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.