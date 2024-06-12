Navcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27,603.28 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $27,603.28 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00078599 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00026963 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011405 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 73.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,048.19 or 0.66240167 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.