NEAR Protocol Price Tops $6.14 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion and approximately $352.51 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 19% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $6.14 or 0.00009162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,195,311,173 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,520,717 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,195,123,353 with 1,084,550,256 in circulation.

