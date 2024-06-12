Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.77 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,567. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

