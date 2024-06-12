NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Up 8.8%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 505,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 858,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEO. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $156.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,399,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,512,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,513,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after buying an additional 529,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

