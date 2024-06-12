Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Up 557.6% in May

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,006,800 shares, an increase of 557.6% from the May 15th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,337,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Net Savings Link Stock Performance

Shares of Net Savings Link stock remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 50,772,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,775,723. Net Savings Link has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Net Savings Link alerts:

Net Savings Link Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Net Savings Link, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Net Savings Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Savings Link and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.