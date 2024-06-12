Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Up 557.6% in May

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,006,800 shares, an increase of 557.6% from the May 15th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,337,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Net Savings Link Stock Performance
Shares of Net Savings Link stock remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 50,772,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,775,723. Net Savings Link has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
Net Savings Link Company Profile
