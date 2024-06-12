Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $647.38 and last traded at $648.05. 637,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,052,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $648.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $613.75 and a 200-day moving average of $565.89. The company has a market cap of $278.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

