Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Shares Sold by Greenwich Investment Management Inc.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,262 shares during the quarter. Network-1 Technologies makes up 1.2% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.02% of Network-1 Technologies worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,435,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies Trading Up 6.7 %

Network-1 Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. 17,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,384. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 million, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.13.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

