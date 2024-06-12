Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.62. 653,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,989. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.36. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $93.02 and a 52-week high of $148.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $5,576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,697 shares of company stock worth $28,731,215. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 46,627 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

