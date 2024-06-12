New England Asset Management Inc. Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.4% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 107.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,902 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 787,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $157,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.