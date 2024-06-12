New England Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $301.08. 1,639,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,157. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.93 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.86. The company has a market cap of $161.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

