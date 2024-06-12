New England Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises about 1.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.81. 2,958,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.