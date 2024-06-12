New England Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,450 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 465,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 296,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,254,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,816,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,695,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.