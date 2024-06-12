New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,672 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New England Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.3% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 44.7% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.11. 1,022,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,146. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $462.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.94. The company has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

