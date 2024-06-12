New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,250 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 243.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 374,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,222,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.