New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

NYSE:RHP traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $98.78. The company had a trading volume of 531,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

