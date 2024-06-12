Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 17,839,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 90,706,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

NKLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,243,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,222.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 159,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

