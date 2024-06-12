Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 6,400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nitto Denko Trading Down 0.8 %

NDEKY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.76. 23,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,118. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.