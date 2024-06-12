NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Up 800.0% in May

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NLS Pharmaceutics Trading Up 85.1 %
NASDAQ:NLSPW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 37,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,128. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile
