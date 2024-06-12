NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Short Interest Up 800.0% in May

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Trading Up 85.1 %

NASDAQ:NLSPW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 37,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,128. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

