NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NMI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 394,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in NMI by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

NMI Price Performance

NMIH stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.63. 105,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,335. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,624.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $33,454.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,624.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,920 shares of company stock worth $541,258 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

