Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Trading 22.7% Higher

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 107,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 64,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Noram Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$11.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 26.78, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Noram Lithium Company Profile

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

