Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NPI. Raymond James lowered Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Northland Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.42.

TSE:NPI traded up C$0.36 on Wednesday, reaching C$24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,880. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$19.36 and a 1-year high of C$28.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.13. The firm has a market cap of C$6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -35.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of C$754.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.3008658 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

