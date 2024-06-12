Notcoin (NOT) Price Tops $0.0183 on Exchanges

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Notcoin has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,701,033,769 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,701,033,769.17343. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01618516 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $770,120,624.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

