Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Director Sells $158,600.00 in Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Novanta stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.79. 117,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,250. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.83. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.56 and its 200 day moving average is $162.36.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,186,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,374,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Novanta by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 170,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 140,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,158,000 after acquiring an additional 104,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Novanta by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 92,243 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

