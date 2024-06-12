Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Director Sells $158,600.00 in Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Novanta Stock Performance
Novanta stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.79. 117,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,250. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.83. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.56 and its 200 day moving average is $162.36.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.
