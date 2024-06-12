Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) PT Raised to $160.00 at Argus

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

NVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $141.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $143.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

