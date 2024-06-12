Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,705 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $32,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 159.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,055,000 after buying an additional 385,675 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 135.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $143.29. 3,239,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,856. The stock has a market cap of $643.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.68 and a 200-day moving average of $119.93. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

