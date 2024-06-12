Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Short Interest Up 235.4% in May

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 235.4% from the May 15th total of 333,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nuburu Stock Down 12.0 %

BURU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 43,747,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,126,275. Nuburu has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

About Nuburu

Nuburu, Inc engages in high-power, high-brightness blue laser technology business for welding and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO-150 and NUBURU BL. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

