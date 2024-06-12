Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $14.42.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
