Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NYSE:NXC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,932. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.