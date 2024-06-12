Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on July 1st

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE JLS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. 7,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $18.17.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
