Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of JMM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $6.12.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

