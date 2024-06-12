Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of JMM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $6.12.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
