Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 1st

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. 10,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.16.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
