NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 4% on Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $150.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $126.88 and last traded at $125.76. Approximately 120,464,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 493,449,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.91.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $79.00 to $98.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,521,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 498,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,521,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,147,870 shares of company stock valued at $230,147,038. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,334.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $728,543,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd increased its position in NVIDIA by 118.8% during the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 6,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.17%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

