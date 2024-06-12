NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $286.87

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $286.87 and last traded at $285.68, with a volume of 156854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

