Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Position Raised by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Old Republic International worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,446,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1,208.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,511,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,715,000 after buying an additional 1,395,849 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Old Republic International by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,380,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,590,000 after buying an additional 876,872 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,263,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,966,000 after buying an additional 804,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Old Republic International by 669.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 602,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 524,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $32.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

