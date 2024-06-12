OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OMVKY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,967. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.5728 dividend. This is an increase from OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

