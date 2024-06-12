ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Shares Up 1%

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.56 and last traded at $80.41. Approximately 235,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,831,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

ONEOK Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 21.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.0% in the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

