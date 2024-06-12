OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 802,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 547,458 shares.The stock last traded at $15.25 and had previously closed at $14.84.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other OneSpaWorld news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 12,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $188,633.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other OneSpaWorld news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 12,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $188,633.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,248.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,673 shares of company stock valued at $800,870. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 2.18.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

