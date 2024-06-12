Oppenheimer Increases Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $179.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $163.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.02.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.06. 392,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,642. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average is $107.18.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $1,535,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,116,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,752,565.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,255 shares of company stock valued at $55,309,981. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $347,565,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 77.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

