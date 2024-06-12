Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 27,405 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Oracle were worth $61,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Oracle by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $14.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.90. 9,081,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,146,101. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.64. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $139.57. The company has a market cap of $379.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

