Oracle Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,964 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,964 shares during the period. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.0% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,392,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,978,000 after acquiring an additional 302,270 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,278,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 955,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 147,699 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alan G. Levin bought 7,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,995.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,951 shares in the company, valued at $285,888.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven K. Galson acquired 21,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $120,450.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,014.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Levin acquired 7,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,995.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,888.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 2,446,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,815. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.46.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

