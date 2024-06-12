Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0920 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $90.15 million and $3.28 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,828.12 or 1.00049383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012303 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001039 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00089779 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08934785 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $4,339,924.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.