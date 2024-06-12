Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.07. 1,142,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,591. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.65. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

