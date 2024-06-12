Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.13. 373,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.